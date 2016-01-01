Overview

Dr. Rafael Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Chiu works at Central HealthCare Group in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.