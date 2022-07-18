Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina.
Dr. Cheas works at
Locations
Silver Lake Pediatrics, P.A.33017 Professional Dr, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 314-2275
- 2 1801 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-2585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr.Chaes and his staff. He is kind, gentle, caring and knowledgeable and this flows over into his staff.
About Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1013943489
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Mc
- Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheas speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.