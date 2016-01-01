Dr. Canadas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Canadas, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Canadas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
Dr. Canadas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gynecology & Family Medicine3800 Fairfax Dr Ste 3, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 525-0018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canadas?
About Dr. Rafael Canadas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1497963227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canadas accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canadas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Canadas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canadas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canadas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canadas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.