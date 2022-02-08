Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cabrera works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton951 NW 13th St Ste 4A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 393-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Trust your doctor cares about you, he does. Know that they will take the time to explain the procedure, he does. Feel assured that he is skilled in all various protocols for the results you desire, he does. The office staff are polite, patient, skilled in the ancillary contributions to insure you are attended as needed. I recommend that you owe yourself, at a minimum, to visit and evaluate before you chose another surgeon. You will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital
- New York University Medical Center Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cabrera has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabrera speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.