Dr. Beltran Durango has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Beltran Durango, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Beltran Durango, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Beltran Durango works at
Locations
Rafael Beltran MD PA3637 4th St N Ste 480, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 894-2341
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beltran listens well and responds in a helpful manner, he takes his time with each patient and doesn't push prescriptions. He is personable and funny. His staff is friendly and professional too.
About Dr. Rafael Beltran Durango, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093807075
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beltran Durango accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beltran Durango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beltran Durango speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Beltran Durango. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beltran Durango.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beltran Durango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beltran Durango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.