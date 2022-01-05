Dr. Barrial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Barrial, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Barrial, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barrial works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rafael Barrial M.D., P.A.3661 S Miami Ave Ste 104, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 860-8210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrial?
I had been searching for a new PCP when a friend recommended Doctor “B” and I was able to get an appointment as a new patient rather quickly- Staff girls are accommodating and my visit was very thorough-I am super happy I switched!
About Dr. Rafael Barrial, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1649234147
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrial accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrial works at
Dr. Barrial has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.