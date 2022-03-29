Dr. Rafael Baracaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baracaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Baracaldo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Baracaldo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 2008 - Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baracaldo works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana608 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 906-2721
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 906-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baracaldo?
Pleasant, cheerful, and animated. Attacks health problems with gusto. Very accessable and accomodating. Very likeable and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Rafael Baracaldo, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1013151968
Education & Certifications
- 2014 - Nassau Health Care Corp
- 2012 - Geisinger Medical Center
- 2008 - Universidad El Bosque
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baracaldo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baracaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baracaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baracaldo works at
Dr. Baracaldo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baracaldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baracaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baracaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baracaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baracaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.