Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Centroccidental Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Azuaje works at Miami Hernia Center - Rafael Azuaje MD PA in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.