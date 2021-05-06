See All General Surgeons in Aventura, FL
Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Centroccidental Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Azuaje works at Miami Hernia Center - Rafael Azuaje MD PA in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rafael Azuaje MD PA
    2999 NE 191st St, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 397-8236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Azuaje?

    May 06, 2021
    I am 71 years old and I underwent surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia, this was my first surgery in my life and I had a certain fear mainly because of my age, I already had an operation and I have an excellent recovery and I must say that I received excellent treatment and attention from Dr. Azuaje and his staff both in the consultation and in the preparation of the surgery and the surgery itself. I highly recommend Dr. Azuaje since he is a professional
    Jose — May 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Azuaje to family and friends

    Dr. Azuaje's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Azuaje

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD.

    About Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164625943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Centroccidental Venezuela
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Centroccidental
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azuaje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azuaje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azuaje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azuaje works at Miami Hernia Center - Rafael Azuaje MD PA in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Azuaje’s profile.

    Dr. Azuaje has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azuaje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Azuaje. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azuaje.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azuaje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azuaje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.