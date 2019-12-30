Overview

Dr. Rafael Avila, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Avila works at Avila Plastic Surgery in Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.