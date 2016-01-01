Dr. Rafael Arredondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arredondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Arredondo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Arredondo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Rafael Arrendo MD Facs Fics1084 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 544-2703
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rafael Arredondo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arredondo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arredondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arredondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arredondo has seen patients for Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arredondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arredondo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arredondo.
