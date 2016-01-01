Overview

Dr. Rafael Armendariz Sr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Armendariz Sr works at SALUD Y VIDA - RAFAEL ARMENDARIZ in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.