Dr. Rafael Arcone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Arcone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Favalo University and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Arcone works at
Locations
Arlanza Family Health Center8856 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 710-3970
Eastside Health Center1971 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 384-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Es un excelente Doctor, tiene una forma extraordinaria de saber tratar a sus pacientes y sabe dirigirse muy bien en su ambito laboral 100% recomendable.
About Dr. Rafael Arcone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1306007463
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech HSC El Paso
- Texas Tech Univ. HSC
- Favalo University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arcone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arcone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arcone speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arcone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arcone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arcone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arcone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.