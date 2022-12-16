Dr. Rafael Amaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Amaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafael Amaro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants1411 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 377-1622
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2218, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 276-4273
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - North Austin11645 Angus Rd Ste A4, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 377-1593
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - Round Rock7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 300 Bldg 2, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 377-1624
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Our office visit was informative and the doctor kind. The procedure was done and the doctor was again competent and caring.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Dr. Amaro has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
