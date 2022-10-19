Dr. Shell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raewyn Shell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raewyn Shell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center.
Dr. Shell works at
Locations
Onpoint Urgent Care - Aurora Clinic24300 E Smoky Hill Rd Unit 120, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 330-0410
Center for Endocrinology and Diabetes - Castle Roc2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 455-3750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My history is I have RA and I was just starting a new infusion drug. For the last 3 weeks, I was struggling with a really bad cough. After having the cough for a week, I made a Dr. Appt. with my primary Dr. to see what was going on. ( I had done a Covid test prior to going to Dr. Appt. that came up Negative. ) When I arrived for the appointment, the Dr. only did a tele appointment while I sat in her parking lot. A week later, I flew to FL for vacation. My ears got plugged and I couldn't hear. Went to Urgent Care in Fl. Got an antibiotic and Prednisone. The ears got better, but the hacking cough wouldn't of away. 1 week later went to Castle Pines Urgent care and saw Dr. Shell. She was wonderful. She took the time to listen and discuss my issues. She came up with a plan to treat my issues. I am starting to finally feel better!
About Dr. Raewyn Shell, DO
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982717047
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
- University of Colorado
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shell accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shell works at
Dr. Shell speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.