Super Profile

Dr. Raena Olsen, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raena Olsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Olsen works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Olney, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy
    8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-8200
  2. 2
    Medical Star Partner Fmy Prac/Sgy
    18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste B100, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 774-8962
  3. 3
    Montgomery General Hospital
    18101 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-3550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Montgomery Gastroenterology, P.A.
    12012 Veirs Mill Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-3550

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Olsen is a wonderful physician and will “dance cartwheels” if she can help her patients, which she has done for me. Not only do I trust her to find any post colon cancer tumors, but also trust her with any issues and medications. She is friendly, wise, and as is simply “THE BEST”. She and her staff have been very conscientious during the COVID period, taking all precautions, and encouraging me to get vaccinated. She works wonderfully well with my other team of doctors at Cedars-Sinai and I am so grateful for her skilled and compassionate advice. She has a very accommodating staff and I appreciate all the kindnesses she has extended to me for the past years. She is an excellent investigative physician and has the patience to eliminate all possibilities before determining the diagnosis. She has been a blessing to me.
    Sharifah Rosso — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Raena Olsen, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1619993086
    Education & Certifications

    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raena Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

