Dr. Raena Olsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raena Olsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8200
2
Medical Star Partner Fmy Prac/Sgy18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste B100, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-8962
3
Montgomery General Hospital18101 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 942-3550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Montgomery Gastroenterology, P.A.12012 Veirs Mill Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 942-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olsen is a wonderful physician and will “dance cartwheels” if she can help her patients, which she has done for me. Not only do I trust her to find any post colon cancer tumors, but also trust her with any issues and medications. She is friendly, wise, and as is simply “THE BEST”. She and her staff have been very conscientious during the COVID period, taking all precautions, and encouraging me to get vaccinated. She works wonderfully well with my other team of doctors at Cedars-Sinai and I am so grateful for her skilled and compassionate advice. She has a very accommodating staff and I appreciate all the kindnesses she has extended to me for the past years. She is an excellent investigative physician and has the patience to eliminate all possibilities before determining the diagnosis. She has been a blessing to me.
About Dr. Raena Olsen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
