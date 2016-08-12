Overview

Dr. Raeleigh Payanes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Payanes works at Family Pediatric & Health Center in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

