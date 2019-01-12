Dr. Raeka Talati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raeka Talati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raeka Talati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Great pre- and post-partum care. Goes the extra mile for her patients, very approachable. I'm confident in her judgement. I have to pay a little extra to see her because of my insurance, but it's worth it to get a good doc!!
About Dr. Raeka Talati, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821258773
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
