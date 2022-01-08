Overview

Dr. Raef Hajjali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut|American University of Beirut - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Hajjali works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.