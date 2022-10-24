Overview

Dr. Raed Rahman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.



Dr. Rahman works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cancer Pain and Acute Postoperative Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.