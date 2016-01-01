Overview

Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Manasrah works at Multi-specialty in La Mesa, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.