Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Manasrah works at
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 644-6750
Beaver Medical Group2 W Fern Ave, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 793-3311
Redlands Community Hospital350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-5500
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc8010 Frost St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 499-2600
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063739134
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
