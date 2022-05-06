Dr. Raed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raed Ali, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
1
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 310, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5200
2
Spine and Pain Institute of Orange County113 Waterworks Way Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 340-9622
3
Align Spine Center2720 N Harbor Blvd Ste 210, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my 6 month post-op visit with Dr Ali. I had 3 discs replaced and then cervical fusion of C4-C7. For years I’ve had pain but it got to a point where I felt numbness in my arm and fingers. It was time to fix this since I was damaging nerves. I was pretty nervous to get this surgery but when I discussed it with Dr.Ali, he explained everything he was going to do and it ultimately made me feel more comfortable with my decision to get surgery. Since my surgery, not only do I have NO PAIN whatsoever, but the mobility of my neck is better than it’s been in over 15 years! On top of that, you can barely see the scar, it’s maybe 1/2 inch to an 1 inch at most. It’s incredible how delicate he must have been to cut that small and yet do that extensive amount of work. I told him today that I knew I was bad but didn’t realize how much pain and immobility I had been suffering until now! I really feel wonderful! Great bedside manners! I would definitely recommend Dr. Ali for any spine issues!
About Dr. Raed Ali, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1891795449
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical College
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
