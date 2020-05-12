Overview

Dr. Rae Teramoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Teramoto works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.