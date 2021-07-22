Dr. Rae-Pei Cherng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rae-Pei Cherng, MD
Dr. Rae-Pei Cherng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5552Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cherng is wonderful!! She is thorough. You will never feel rushed (so sometimes runs late, but worth it!!). Dr. Cherng’s approach is reasonable. She provides the options with the pros and cons.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215148291
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
