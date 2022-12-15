See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Rae Aranas, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (22)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rae Aranas, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Aranas works at Rae Aranas, MD in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ and Westfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Pain Consultants LLC
    380 Foothill Rd, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 (908) 864-7725
  2. 2
    Millburn Office
    235 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 (908) 864-7725
  3. 3
    Westfield Office
    222 NORTH AVE W, Westfield, NJ 07090 (908) 864-7725

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Listens. Cleary explains plan of action. Have had several ablation procedures. Outcomes were as expected. So glad that I found this Doctor!
    — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Rae Aranas, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861580367
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Forest Park Hospital (St Louis MO)
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aranas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aranas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aranas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aranas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aranas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aranas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

