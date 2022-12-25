See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (334)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sulica works at Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Sean Parker Institute for the Voice
    240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)

Treatment frequency



Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Microlaryngeal Surgery Chevron Icon
Microlaryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroplasty Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 334 ratings
    Patient Ratings (334)
    5 Star
    (323)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 25, 2022
    I was very impressed with the doctor. His office was very accessible and very pleasant. Dr. Silica is professional, knowledgeable, and caring. Explained everything as we were going along in a very calm and understandable manner. I liked him a lot and plan to continue seeing him. Thanks so much. Linda F.
    — Dec 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD
    About Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750365441
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sulica has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sulica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sulica works at Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sulica’s profile.

    Dr. Sulica has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    334 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

