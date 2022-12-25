Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD
Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Sean Parker Institute for the Voice240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I was very impressed with the doctor. His office was very accessible and very pleasant. Dr. Silica is professional, knowledgeable, and caring. Explained everything as we were going along in a very calm and understandable manner. I liked him a lot and plan to continue seeing him. Thanks so much. Linda F.
About Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
- St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sulica has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sulica speaks French, Romanian and Spanish.
