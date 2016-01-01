Dr. Pacurariu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radu Pacurariu, MD
Overview
Dr. Radu Pacurariu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Pacurariu works at
Locations
Intermountain Medical Group920 Wyoming Ave Ste 103, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-6115
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Radu Pacurariu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1457314833
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Ohio Vly Hosp
- Sch Med Cluj Romania
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pacurariu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacurariu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacurariu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacurariu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacurariu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacurariu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.