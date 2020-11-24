Overview

Dr. Radu Ciubuc, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Ciubuc works at Alzheimer and Senior Health Clinic of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.