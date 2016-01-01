Overview

Dr. Radmila Runic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.



Dr. Runic works at Redlands Community Hospital in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.