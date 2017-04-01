Dr. Radmila Kazanegra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazanegra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radmila Kazanegra, MD
Dr. Radmila Kazanegra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine University Of Belgrade.
Dr. Kazanegra works at
Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office3851 SHAW RIDGE RD, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Kaiser Permanente
Doctor was very helpful, caring and understanding . She listened and was not in a rush to get me out of her office at all. I highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437277118
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- School Of Medicine University Of Belgrade
Dr. Kazanegra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazanegra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazanegra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazanegra.
