Dr. Radman Mostaghim, MD
Overview
Dr. Radman Mostaghim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Mostaghim works at
Locations
Ata O Moshyedi MD PA7305 Hanover Pkwy Ste A, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor and takes the time to answer questions.
About Dr. Radman Mostaghim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Mostaghim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mostaghim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostaghim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostaghim works at
Dr. Mostaghim has seen patients for Hernia, Peptic Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostaghim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mostaghim speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostaghim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostaghim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostaghim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostaghim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.