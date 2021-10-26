Dr. Radhika Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Radhika Verma, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Lady Harding New Delhi India and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
Orange City1075 Town Center Dr Ste 301, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 348-3303Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lake Mary749 Stirling Center Pl Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She doesn't make me feel rushed, answers all questions in terms that are easy for the layman to understand
About Dr. Radhika Verma, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi
- 1801898325
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine
- St Mary Health Center St Louis Mo
- Brown University Providence Ri
- Lady Harding New Delhi India
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.