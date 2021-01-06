Overview

Dr. Radhika Tulpule, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Tulpule works at Radhika Tulpule MD in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.