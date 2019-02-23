Overview

Dr. Radhika Sreeram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Sreeram works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT with other offices in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.