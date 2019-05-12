Dr. Radhika Remadevi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remadevi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Remadevi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Radhika Remadevi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Remadevi works at
Prime Health Medical420 Boulevard Ste 108, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046 Directions (973) 588-3158
Prime Health Medical LLC1129 Bloomfield Ave Ste 209, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 500-2686
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Very thorough and caring. She follows up as soon as the blood results come out. Nice office staff.
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1174720304
- Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Trivandrum U, Kerala
- University of Kerala
Dr. Remadevi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remadevi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remadevi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remadevi works at
Dr. Remadevi speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Remadevi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remadevi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remadevi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remadevi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.