Dr. Radhika Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Radhika Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Psychiatric Associates LLC443 N New Ballas Rd Ste 249, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 872-9103
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
She is a excellent attentive and caring doctor. I do t think I'd be alive and living as well as I do with so much anxiety and depression. I never feel im being judged I only feel empathy from her and her staff during the worst period of my life losing so many loved ones in so short a period. I could not function in society with out her dutiful and trustable knowledge and care.
About Dr. Radhika Rao, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1952485708
Education & Certifications
- GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.