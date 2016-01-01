Dr. Radhika Phadke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phadke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Phadke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Radhika Phadke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L.9910 Sandalfoot Blvd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-3030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Radhika Phadke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003026055
Education & Certifications
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
