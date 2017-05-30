Dr. Radhika Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Radhika Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Windsor, NJ.
East Windsor Pediatric Group300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 201, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 448-7300
- 2 2 Princess Rd, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 448-7300
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been taking my kids to Healthy Pediatric Group since I moved to Monroe 5 years ago based on a recommendation from a friend. I couldn't have been more happier. The staff and the doctors are really nice. I usually see Dr. Utpal Shah or Dr. Radhika Patel. But other doctors are just as good. Dr. Shah and Dr. Patel have personally called and checked on my kids when they were sick. I cannot ask for anything more. Also, the wait time to see a doctor is not more than 10 minutes!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1346555950
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.