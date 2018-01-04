Dr. Murty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radhika Murty, MD
Overview
Dr. Radhika Murty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Murty works at
Locations
Lenox Pointe Psychiatric Group36 LENOX POINTE NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 237-3636
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murty takes her time and really listens. She is easy to contact and never fails to return a phone call I would highly recommend her. She explains her treatments and recommendations thoroughly and carefully. My visits never felt rushed, but relaxed and helpful.
About Dr. Radhika Murty, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275742686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murty, there are benefits to both methods.