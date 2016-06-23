Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudiyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD
Overview
Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3606 Highlands Pkwy SE Bldg 1, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (678) 303-5082
-
2
University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-9632
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mudiyala?
Extremely Soft spoken, listens to your symptoms and her diagnosis skills are outstanding.
About Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336195254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudiyala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudiyala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudiyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudiyala has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudiyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mudiyala speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudiyala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudiyala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudiyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudiyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.