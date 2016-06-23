Overview

Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.