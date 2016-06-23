See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Smyrna, GA
Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    3606 Highlands Pkwy SE Bldg 1, Smyrna, GA 30082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 303-5082
  2
    University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric
    1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 23, 2016
    Extremely Soft spoken, listens to your symptoms and her diagnosis skills are outstanding.
    Bhavini in Marietta, GA — Jun 23, 2016
    About Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336195254
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radhika Mudiyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudiyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mudiyala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mudiyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mudiyala has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudiyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudiyala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudiyala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudiyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudiyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

