Dr. Kuna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radhika Kuna, MD
Overview
Dr. Radhika Kuna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Kuna works at
Locations
Carroll Health Group-Cardiology193 Stoner Ave Ste 340, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuna saved my father's life. The hospital did titrating tests and nothing came back as problematic. She saw him and stated that he needed the gold standard test to make sure nothing was blocked in his arteries - Coronary Angiography. We are so grateful, because he had a large 80% blockage that they were able to immediately stent. Otherwise he was a walking timebomb for a massive heart attack. He has been seeing her for his CAD for 7 years now and our family trusts her expertise implicitly. She is closely monitoring another blockage, but insurance does not allow stenting until it is past a specific marker that he has not reached yet.
About Dr. Radhika Kuna, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326028473
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuna accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuna works at
Dr. Kuna has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.