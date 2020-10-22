Dr. Radhika Janga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Janga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Radhika Janga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Jadadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Janga works at
Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-6315
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Centers6970 W Patrick Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 970-6310
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Janga is the best. She explains everything in detail. She's very friendly, compassionate, and professional. I love going to her clinic and see her in person. I'm grateful and blessed to have her as my doctor.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1447280524
- University of Arizona
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Jadadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
Dr. Janga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janga works at
Dr. Janga has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Janga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janga.
