Dr. Radhika Dani, MD

Integrative Psychiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Radhika Dani, MD is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Integrative Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Dani works at Radhika Dani, MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Radhika Dani, MD
    5925 Forest Ln Ste 416, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 772-6270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Radhika Dani, MD

Specialties
  • Integrative Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942467022
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor Coll of Med
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas at Austin - B.S.
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Radhika Dani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

