Dr. Chimata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radhika Chimata, MD
Dr. Radhika Chimata, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL.
PMG Behavioraal Health12251 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-7878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I think she was great, and needed to be aggressive, and also did the best she could with the restraints of insurance limits on psych issues , being very limited and underfunded unlike other fields of medicine which is why I think she seems aggressive. In 7 days tho she did amazing things for me and got me to great baseline and I look forward to working with her to fine tune the triage she did successfully to get me to feel normal.
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
Dr. Chimata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chimata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chimata speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.