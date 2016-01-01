See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Effingham, IL
Dr. Radhika Annam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Radhika Annam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Effingham, IL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, India.

Dr. Annam works at HSHS Medical Group-Effingham in Effingham, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology - Effingham
    500 N Maple St Ste 200, Effingham, IL 62401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 787-8870

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Radhika Annam, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194107102
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky
Residency
  • Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, New Jersey
Medical Education
  • Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, India
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
