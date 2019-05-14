Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Trivandrumin and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Solutions, PC670 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 233-3444Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Spivey Station Office7823 Spivey Station Blvd Ste 300, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 233-3444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
BEST ORTHOPEDIST - - he is really through assess the complaint and make recommendations as to what needs to be done.
About Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1336136480
Education & Certifications
- St. Lukes Hospital
- St Alexis Hosp
- Med College Trivandrumin
- University of Kerala / Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.