Overview

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Trivandrumin and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Georgia Bone and Joint in Griffin, GA with other offices in Jonesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.