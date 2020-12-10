Dr. Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalakuntla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD
Overview
Dr. Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Hepatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD1950 Street Rd Ste 320, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 244-1455
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had several visits with Dr. K. I had an abnormal colonoscopy and he took time to answer questions from myself and my husband. He explained things so that we both had a clear understanding. I have a very high level of comfort with him and wouldn’t hesitate to refer my friends and family to him.
About Dr. Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD
- Hepatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841226651
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalakuntla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalakuntla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalakuntla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalakuntla has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalakuntla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalakuntla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalakuntla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalakuntla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalakuntla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.