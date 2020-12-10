Overview

Dr. Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Hepatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kalakuntla works at Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.