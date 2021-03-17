Dr. Vallabhaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radha Vallabhaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Radha Vallabhaneni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4851 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A8, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 725-7376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallabhaneni?
Always demonstrates concern
About Dr. Radha Vallabhaneni, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649288374
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallabhaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallabhaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallabhaneni has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallabhaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vallabhaneni speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallabhaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallabhaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallabhaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallabhaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.