Dr. Radha Syed, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Radha Syed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Syed works at Richmond OB/GYN And Medical Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Richmond OB/GYN And Medical Associates
    5 Coddington Ave Ste 101, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 351-1350

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Dec 14, 2018
    DR Syed is an exelent doctor who is very through. DR Syed is an extremly caring person and i have been a paicent of her formany years.
    Marie in NY, NY — Dec 14, 2018
    Dr. Radha Syed, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil and Urdu
    • 1790707263
    • NY Methdst Hosp
    • NY Methodist Hospital
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    • Delhi University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Radha Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syed works at Richmond OB/GYN And Medical Associates in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Syed’s profile.

    Dr. Syed has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Syed speaks Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil and Urdu.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

