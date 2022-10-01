Dr. Raman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radha Raman, MD
Overview
Dr. Radha Raman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California, Davis.
Dr. Raman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Medical8708 Oak St, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 865-0805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raman?
I have been going to Dr. Raman for about 5 years now. She has truly helped to improve my health over that time. She is extremely knowledgeable, while still being respectful of my beliefs when they conflict with medical best practice. She is trustworthy and gives advice with the best of intentions.
About Dr. Radha Raman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467644054
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University Of California, Davis
- California State University, Fresno
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raman works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.