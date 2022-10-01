See All Family Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Radha Raman, MD

Family Medicine
4 (32)
16 years of experience
Dr. Radha Raman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California, Davis.

Dr. Raman works at Oak Street Medical, New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Medical
    Oak Street Medical
8708 Oak St, New Orleans, LA 70118
(504) 865-0805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Oct 01, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Raman for about 5 years now. She has truly helped to improve my health over that time. She is extremely knowledgeable, while still being respectful of my beliefs when they conflict with medical best practice. She is trustworthy and gives advice with the best of intentions.
    About Dr. Radha Raman, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467644054
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    • University Of California, Davis
    • California State University, Fresno
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raman works at Oak Street Medical, New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Raman’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

