Offers telehealth
Dr. Radha Ram, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and Texas Children's Hospital.
Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin8611 N Mopac Expy # 300, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 220-8200
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Spectera
- Superior HealthPlan
- Superior Vision
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
I'm so glad we found Dr. Ram! She recently performed eye muscle surgery on my daughter and I couldn't be more pleased with her professionalism and level of care. Dr. Ram explained very clearly what we could expect before, during, and after the procedure.
- Ophthalmic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1093081085
- Texas Children's Hospital / Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Columbia Univeristy
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ram speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.
